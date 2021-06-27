Monsoon to intensify in Kerala, yellow alert in seven districts

Despite a weak monsoon, Kerala is likely to witness heavy rainfall for the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A yellow alert has been sounded in seven districts - Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kasaragod.

Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely at one or two places in Kerala.

People living in areas susceptible to waterlogging have been advised to exercise caution.

In the open seas, high-speed winds reaching 40-50 kmph are likely over the southwest and west-central Arabian sea.

Fisherfolks are also advised to not venture out into the sea.

Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, which usually gets good rainfall during the monsoon season, registered a shortage of 49 per cent rainfall.

Though Kerala recorded a 29 per cent deficiency in rainfall during the monsoon, India has seen an excess of 37 per cent above the long period average.

Northwest India received the highest excess (74 per cent) followed by central India (58 per cent).