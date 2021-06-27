Leak in petroleum pipeline disrupts water supply in parts of Kochi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 27, 2021 04:15 PM IST

A leak in the underground pipeline of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has disrupted the water supply in Kochi.

Hundreds of families in and around Vytilla here are reeling under a severe water crisis in wake of the incident.

The leak was found on June 26 in the pipeline near Ponnurunni after residents here raised complaints of water smelling like diesel.

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has informed that efforts are underway to fix the issue.

Water supply is likely to be disrupted for the next two days in Ponnurunni, Vytilla, Thykoodam, Champakara, Petta, Ambelipadam road, Major road, Toch-H road, Janata road, Chilavanoor road and Kadavanthra.

The KWA has said that water supply will be restored on June 29.

