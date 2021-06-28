Nothing to cook, no book to learn, Class 6 boy tells cops; family's condition shocks police

Sajith and Martin, the CPOs at the Janamaithri Police station Thrissur's Mala, were a bit taken aback when the caller on the other side of the phone made a strange request. It was a class six student who said that he hadn’t eaten chicken for a long time as there was no one to buy him. The young boy requested the policemen whether they could buy some chicken for him.

The policemen kept their promise and reached the boy’s home with chicken and some other food items. However, they were in for a shock when they saw the bleak situation there. The family lives in a tiny house that was almost in a dilapidated condition.

The boy’s father has been a paraplegic for the last five years and they live on the meagre earnings of his mother who works as a labourer.

When the Janamathri police had called Madhavan who resides in Vadama Mekkattil, as they were checking upon the welfare of those who were under quarantine, the latter’s son Sachin had picked up the phone. When the policemen asked him whether the family was doing well, the young boy innocently said that they had all tested positive for the coronovirus. The police then asked him whether he was attending online classes. He replied that he didn’t have books to learn or pens to write. The police were then curious to know why he had said so. That is when Sachin opened up about the sad plight of his family.

Sachin’s father Madhavan, who had worked as a labourer, has been paralyzed for the last five years. The family currently lives in a small and decrepit house whose construction was stalled around 25 years ago. His mother Lathika who works as a maid in the nearby homes is the only breadwinner of the family. However, the family lost their income when all three of them tested positive for Covid 19.

Sachin’s teacher who lives in the neighbourhood lends her phone for the young boy to attend online classes. When the policemen asked whether they had other ingredients to cook the chicken, Sachin replied, in a sad tone, that there was nothing in the house.

Soon, police reached Sachin’s home with chicken and other provision that would sustain the family for a few days. The police were shocked when they saw the pathetic condition of the house with leaky roof and decayed doors. Sachin said that the cot on which his father lied had broken a few days ago. Now, he sleeps on an old cot that was given by a neighbour.



