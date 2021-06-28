CPM to weed out activists with mafia links, 'PJ Army' sports new name and look

Kannur: A meeting of the CPM district committee here has decided to strongly implement the party Kannur secretariat's directive to identify and initiate action against those having links with contract— or quotation — gangs. The decision is to implement the directive at all party levels, from the grassroots onwards.

The party has decided to initiate against those with links to mafia groups, irrespective of their stature within the organization. The move followed the revelation that some party members were involved in illegal activities.

Police probe into a host of recent smuggling busts in the state as well a horrific accident in Ramanattukara revealed that Kannur-based gangs were active in sneaking in gold, drugs or black money.

Move against criminals taking party cover online

Meanwhile, 'PJ Army', a Facebook collective supposedly owing allegiance to CPM's Kannur strongman P Jayarajan, changed its name and logo after the probe into gold smuggling rackets extended to the party and its youth wing Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).

The 'PJ Army,' which had been using Jayarajan's photograph as its Facebook profile and cover pictures, replaced them with the party's election symbol, "the sickle, hammer and star". It has been rechristened as 'Red Army'.

The online collective adopted the new look as it was revealed that quotation gangs have been forming social media collectives by using the party as a cover.

Arjun Ayanki, a suspected gold smuggler, and Akash Thillenkery, an accused in Shuhaib murder case, were part of the 'PJ Army.'

The CPM has already initiated action against those having links with quotation gangs. C Sajesh, the party's Moyyaram branch committee member, was suspended as part of the district secretariat's decision. It has been suspected that Ayanki had used his car.

The CPM felt that Sajesh's acts had tarnished the party's image. DYFI had ousted him from the organization. Sajesh is an appraiser at the CPM-ruled Koyyode Cooperative Bank.

Though the party had not approved of the page, the 'Army' never hesitated to question the leadership on decisions considered to be against Jayarajan. The page mostly targeted Jayarajan's enemies and highlighted his achievements.

Jayarajan had earlier censured the collective for encouraging personality worship following a CPM decision. He also warned of legal action if the page continued to use his or party symbols as its pictures. The group, however, continued using the pictures of Jayarajan and the party flag.