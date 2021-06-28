TPR drops to 9.44% in Kerala as 8,063 test positive for COVID-19 after testing 85K samples

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 8,063 new COVID-19 cases on Monday after testing 85,445 samples, making the Test Positivity Rate drop to 9.44 per cent.

With 11,529 more recovering from the infection, the number active patients in the state came down to 96,012, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

With 110 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, Kerala's death toll rose to 12,989. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Of the new cases, 7,463 had contracted the virus through contact while 57 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 495 is yet to be traced.

There are 48 health workers among the new cases.

The state has reported 28,96,957 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 27,87,496 recovered.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,100

Thrissur - 944

Kollam - 833

Malappuram - 824

Kozhikode - 779

Ernakulam - 721

Palakkad - 687

Kasaragod - 513

Alappuzha - 451

Kannur - 450

Kottayam - 299

Pathanamthitta - 189

Wayanad - 175

Idukki - 98

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,593

Kollam - 1,306

Pathanamthitta - 438

Alappuzha - 711

Kottayam - 523

Idukki - 393

Ernakulam - 1,221

Thrissur - 1,108

Palakkad - 1,018

Malappuram - 1,104

Kozhikode - 965

Wayanad - 263

Kannur - 391

Kasaragod - 495

Testing and quarantine

Till Monday, 2,28,09,717 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 3,90,230 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 3,64,543 are under home or institutional quarantine while 25,687 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 1,936 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

There are 313 local bodies in the state where the TPR is lower than 8%. In 545 regions, TPR is between 8% and 16%, 152 regions under 16-24% TPR category, 24 regions where TPR is above 24%