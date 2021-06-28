Woman jumps into well after killing daughter in Kottayam

Koottickal: A 12-year-old girl was found dead in the bedroom of the house at Koottickal in Kottayam district. After killing the girl, her mother Lyjina attempted suicide by jumping into the well, as per preliminary conclusion.

The deceased was identified as Shamna, daughter of Shameer. Shamna's mother Lyjina, 35, who jumped into the well, has been admitted to the hospital.

As her husband Shameer is abroad, only the woman and the daughter were at home. The incident happened around 4am on Sunday. Neighbours and relatives rushed to their house after hearing Lyjina's screams, and found her in the well. When asked her about the daughter, Lyjina said 'I killed her'.

They went inside and found Shamna, strangled with a dupatta, lying below the cot. Though she was taken to the hospital, her life could not be saved.

Lyjina was rescued from the well by the fire force. She was then shifted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. The police are yet to record the statements of Lyjina. Tablet strips were found from the house.

After conducting the post-mortem, Shamna's body would be handed over to the relatives on Monday. Shameer will also arrive on Monday. Shameer had last come home in January.

There would be more clarity to the incident only after Lyjina's statements are taken and the post-mortem report is received, said Kanjirappally DySP N C Rajmohan. He also said that they would also check if Lyjina has any mental health issues.

Additional SP U V Sunil Kumar, CI V N Sagar, and the forensic team carried out checks in the area. Shamna was a class seven student at the St Joseph's central school in Mundakayam.