Kerala Police harbouring its clerk booked for wife's suicide two years ago

Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking turn of events, the Kerala Police authorities are reportedly protecting a senior clerk in the department who is an accused in a case related to the suicide of his wife allegedly over domestic violence. The accused, Vinod, has been strangely posted in an office of the Kerala Armed Women Police Battalion.

Vinod's wife Sunitha, who hailed from Aryanad in Thiruvananthapuram district, had killed herself two-and-a-half years ago. She had penned a suicide note before immolating herself.

In the note, Sunitha wrote that Vinod could live with the woman he loved. "I can no longer bear your beatings and kicks. But, don't harm our son; he is innocent," she wrote.

Surprisingly, the police have neither filed a charge-sheet against Vinod nor taken any disciplinary action.

Probe stalls, say Sunitha's parents

Sunitha's parents Kuttappan Nair and Saraswathy Amma said that there has been no progress in the investigation though a case was registered against Vinod.

There was an attempt to frame Sunitha's family by foisting false cases after they gave a statement against Vinod.

When Sunitha took her own life, Vinod was a senior clerk at the police headquarters and he obviously took advantage of the position to delay his arrest till he was granted anticipatory bail. Moreover, even after being made an accused, Vinod was not suspended from service. Ironically, Vinod was transferred to the Women's Battalion later.

"Vinod tried all means to make us withdraw our complaint. He even filed a complaint that we were torturing his son. But, even though an investigation by the Crime Branch proved that the allegation was false, he got the custody of the child. Now, the child is living with Vinod, who has remarried," said a relative of Sunitha.

During her wedding, Sunitha's family had given her 75 sovereigns of gold.