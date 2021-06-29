Goof up has 65-yr-old Kerala man getting two vax doses within minutes

Thiruvananthapuram: In a serious lapse on the part of health officials a 65-year-old man who came to the state run Karuvatta primary health centre in Alappuzha district to receive his second dose of Covishield vaccine got two jabs in a matter of a few minutes.

After receiving the second dose on Tuesday, the man felt uneasy and was quickly moved to the Haripad Taluk hospital.

The man said he was under the impression that the first shot he received was to lower his blood pressure and the second shot was the vaccine dose.

The health authorities have not come out with an explanation for the goof up.