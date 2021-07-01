COVID-19: 12,868 new cases in Kerala on Thursday, TPR at 10.30%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 12,868 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 29,37,033.

As many as 11,564 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 28,21,151.

The active cases touched 1,02,058, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours, 1,24,886 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 10.30 per cent. The seven day average test positivity rate also continues to be above 10 per cent. So far, 2,31,98,55 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

With 124 deaths being reported on Thursday, the state's death toll has risen to 13,359.

Of the positive cases, 63 were health workers, while 50 had come from outside the state and 12,112 infected through contact. The source of infection of 643 among them is unknown.

A new transparent and decentralised online system has been put in place to report deaths due to the virus.

After the opposition Congress alleged that the government is under-counting the deaths caused by COVID-19.

The health minister said that when a Covid patient passes away, the doctor concerned or the hospital superintendent has to report the matter within 24 hours. The information is then updated into the system.

Kerala is a state where 100 per cent births and deaths are reported. It is not as if the state decides on which death to be categorised as due to Covid or not, she said.

Whether a death is due to Covid or not, only the doctor concerned can decide based on the guidelines of ICMR and WHO, the minister said.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Malappuram - 1,561 (contact cases - 1,533)

Kozhikode - 1,381 (1363)

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,341 (1228)

Thrissur - 1,304 (1296)

Kollam - 1,186 (1182)

Ernakulam - 1,153 (1124)

Palakkad - 1,050 (650)

Alappuzha - 832 (808)

Kannur - 766 (686)

Kasaragod - 765 (747)

Kottayam - 504 (488)

Pathanamthitta - 398 (391)

Idukki - 361 (355)

Wayanad - 266 (261)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,584

Ernakulam - 1,520

Thrissur - 1,386

Malappuram - 1,107

Palakkad - 1,061

Kozhikode - 965

Alappuzha - 917

Kannur - 635

Kottayam - 577

Kasaragod - 517

Kollam - 505

Idukki - 367

Pathanamthitta - 229

Wayanad - 194

A total of 3,91,232 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 3,66,283 are under home or institutional quarantine and 24,949 are in hospitals.

2,163 people were admitted in hospitals on Thursday.