Show evidence, court asks ED as gold smuggling probe enters second year

Kochi: It all began with the Customs launching a probe into an alleged case of smuggling gold through diplomatic channels.

Other investigating agencies soon joined in, kicking up a political storm that even shook the first Pinarayi Vijayan government.

The Customs began its probe into the rarest of the rare case on July 5, 2020. With three more days left for its first ‘anniversary,’ it would be interesting to take a quick look at the probe’s status.

Three agencies, the Customs, National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probed the case: all three came up with different findings.

The Customs had sent show-cause notices after arraigning 53 people as accused. Still, they are yet to reach the overseas-based accused or former diplomats of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

The NIA probed a suspected terror link, and filed a chargesheet in which the key accused was named as an approver. The ED is in a spot after the court repeatedly asked for evidence.

The case began with the Customs confiscating a diplomatic baggage that had arrived at the Trivandrum International Airport, based on a tip-off, and examined it on July 5, 2020. After confirming gold in the baggage addressed to the UAE consulate, the agency launched a probe into the rarest of the rare case.

Consulate employee P S Sarith was the first to be arrested. He led the sleuths to Swapna Suresh. The biggest shock came when she named M Sivashankar, former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.

None of the agencies could so far prove that calls were made from the Chief Minister’s Office on behalf of the accused. The Customs are still trying to net big fish overseas, including Faisal Fareed.

The agency has been claiming that several senior Consulate officials, including former Counsel General, had aided the smuggling. All of them had left the country. The Customs are awaiting after issuing show-cause notices to the 53 accused persons. Most of them are now out on bail.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA, was slapped on Swapna and others. They were arrested and brought to Kochi in a dramatic fashion. Sivashankar was questioned multiple times, often keeping the government on tenterhooks.

Political Kerala was shocked when Minister K T Jaleel presented himself for questioning at the NIA’s office in Kochi. The anti-terror agency even searched the State Secretariat for evidence, and later, submitted its chargesheet, naming 20 people as accused.

The Customs and ED claimed that Sivashankar was the mastermind behind the smuggling. Interestingly, he is not an accused for the NIA. The agency made Sandeep Nair, who was in Customs’ preventive custody, an approver.

The NIA is arguing that the case should be treated as terrorist activity since gold worth more than Rs 100 was smuggled into the country.

The twist in the case, however, came when ED launched its probe. Accusing Sivashankar as the mastermind, the agency arrested him, besides interrogating C N Raveendran, Additional Private Secretary to the Chief Minister.

The ED submitted to court documents that cast a shadow over the Chief Minister. The agency also probed the LIFE Mission and K-Phone, two prestigious projects of the government. The government retaliated in an unprecedented way by launching a probe against ED by a judicial commission.

The ED later filed its chargesheet, arraigning Sivashankar as an accused. The court sought evidence from the agency multiple times. All those arrested by the ED are now out on bail.