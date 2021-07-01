How many really died of COVID in Kerala? Doctors sneer at official stats

Thiruvananthapuram: Confusion prevails over the exact number of COVID-19 casualties in Kerala, with doctors questioning the official figure that pegged the total deaths till Wednesday at 13,235.

Doctors pointed out that several Covid deaths have been omitted from the State’s list. There were several instances of patients with serious coronavirus infection passing away within days after testing negative. They were not included in the State’s list of COVID deaths, doctors said.

Additionally, those who died of comorbidities were also excluded from the COVID toll. The disease had aggravated their comorbid conditions, leading to their deaths. Doctors opined that such cases, too, should be considered as COVID deaths.

Figures for Thiruvananthapuram an example



As per the official statistics, as many as 2,759 people had died due to COVID in the Thiruvananthapuram district. The Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram had reported 3,172 COVID deaths till June 3, reveals a response to an application filed under the Right to Information Act.



Authorities said deaths reported by the Medical College Hospital were being included in the district’s tally. The hospital had reported 1,299 deaths in May. However, the deaths of those who had tested positive for coronavirus after being admitted to the hospital with other health conditions were excluded from the list of COVID deaths.

According to the death registration statistics of the Department of Local Self-Government, Kerala had reported an additional 14,535 deaths due to various reasons between January 1, 2021, and May 31, 2021.

However, complaints have been raised that the deaths were not registered properly due to the COVID-induced lockdown in the State.