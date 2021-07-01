Silverline project yet to obtain final nod: Railway Board

New Delhi: The Thiruvananthapuram–Kasaragod Semi High-Speed Rail (SilverLine) Project has not been given the final approval, railway board chairman Suneet Sharma informed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways.

The Chairman said this in reply to a query raised by Kodikunnil Suresh, MP.

Kerala Chief Secretary V P Joy and others had met the Railway Board chairman, seeking approval for the project, and that the Railway Board is checking the details of the project, Sharma informed the committee.

Kodikunnil Suresh said that he has submitted a letter to the railway board chairman, stating that the Silverline project was impractical. In the letter, he also urged that the doubling works of the Kayamkulam-Alappuzha-Ernakulam line, Kottayam-Kuruppanthara line, and Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod line be completed in a time-bound manner. And also, to complete the electrification of the Kollam-Punalur-Sengottai line.