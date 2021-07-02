Arjun Ayanki’s gang involved in ‘Kodakara model’ hawala loot too

Kochi: The Arjun Ayanki-led gang arrested over last month's Karipur gold smuggling case had earlier looted hawala money on the lines of a similar incident reported from Kodakara, the ongoing probe revealed.

Investigators have now extended the probe based on the statements of a cooperative bank employee, C Sajesh, who the Customs claimed to be a benami of Ayanki.

On April 3 a gang allegedly faked a road accident at Kodakara to rob Rs 3.5 crore, allegedly being brought into Kerala through hawala channels for financing the election campaign of a political party.

Was Sajesh duped?

Sajesh reportedly disowned Ayanki, telling investigators that he was a cheat, who had hid concealed his links to gold smuggling and criminal gangs. Hiding the facts, Ayanki availed a car loan on Sajesh’s name, saying that he won’t be allotted a loan since he had defaulted on an earlier borrowing.

Sajesh, who was the Chembilode zonal secretary of the DYFI, said Ayanki had been repaying the car loan in instalments. He expressed ignorance over Ayanki using the vehicle for criminal activities.

The Customs, meanwhile, would initiate further action after a close examination of the recorded statements. Investigators were not taking for granted Sajesh’s statement that he had no role in Ayanki’s activities.

The criminal activities of Ayanki, except gold smuggling, would not come under the Customs probe. The sleuths were planning to interrogate Soofiyan, also arrested in connection with the case, before reproducing Ayanki and gold carrier Mohammad Shafeeq before the court.

Meanwhile, efforts were on to find and seize the gold Ayanki and gang had smuggled in. Sajesh has provided certain hints in this regard.

The Customs had registered the case after an SUV crashed into a cement-laden lorry early on June 21, killing five passengers. The police probe into the accident unearthed the smuggling angle.

Ayanki was arrested after he presented himself before the Customs for questioning on June 28.