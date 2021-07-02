12,095 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.19L tests on Friday

Kerala reported 12,095 new COVID cases and 10,243 recoveries on Friday.
With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 1,03,764.
So far, 28,31,394 have been cured of the disease.
Of the new cases, 11,363 contracted the virus through contact while 68 came from outside the state and 58 are healthcare workers.
A total of 1,19,659 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
So far, 2,33,18,214 samples have been sent for testing.
The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 10.11.
There are 143 local bodies with a TPR of below 6, 510 with a TPR between 6 and 12, 293 local bodies with TPR between 12 and 18.
In 88 local bodies with TPR over 18, strict restrictions will be enforced.
Malappuram, Kollam and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 1,553, 1,271 and 1,180 respectively.
A total of 146 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Friday.
With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 13,505.
There are currently 3,91,753 people under observation across the state.
Of them, 3,67,251 are under home or institutional quarantine while 24,113 are in hospitals.
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,115
Kollam - 1,271
Pathanamthitta - 374
Alappuzha - 720
Kottayam - 550
Idukki - 216
Ernakulam - 1,116
Thrissur - 1,175
Palakkad - 1,098
Malappuram -1,553
Kozhikode - 1,180
Wayanad - 300
Kannur - 719
Kasaragod - 708
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,647
Kollam - 990
Pathanamthitta - 336
Alappuzha - 766
Kottayam - 364
Idukki - 127
Ernakulam - 1,194
Thrissur - 1,154
Palakkad - 1,192
Malappuram - 841
Kozhikode - 554
Wayanad - 114
Kannur - 588
Kasaragod - 376