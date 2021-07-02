12,095 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.19L tests on Friday

Kerala reported 12,095 new COVID cases and 10,243 recoveries on Friday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 1,03,764.

So far, 28,31,394 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 11,363 contracted the virus through contact while 68 came from outside the state and 58 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,19,659 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 2,33,18,214 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 10.11.

There are 143 local bodies with a TPR of below 6, 510 with a TPR between 6 and 12, 293 local bodies with TPR between 12 and 18.

In 88 local bodies with TPR over 18, strict restrictions will be enforced.

Malappuram, Kollam and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 1,553, 1,271 and 1,180 respectively.

A total of 146 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Friday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 13,505.

There are currently 3,91,753 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 3,67,251 are under home or institutional quarantine while 24,113 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,115

Kollam - 1,271

Pathanamthitta - 374

Alappuzha - 720

Kottayam - 550

Idukki - 216

Ernakulam - 1,116

Thrissur - 1,175

Palakkad - 1,098

Malappuram -1,553

Kozhikode - 1,180

Wayanad - 300

Kannur - 719

Kasaragod - 708

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,647

Kollam - 990

Pathanamthitta - 336

Alappuzha - 766

Kottayam - 364

Idukki - 127

Ernakulam - 1,194

Thrissur - 1,154

Palakkad - 1,192

Malappuram - 841

Kozhikode - 554

Wayanad - 114

Kannur - 588

Kasaragod - 376