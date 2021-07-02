Kerala gives special training in child care for health workers to face Covid third wave

As part of preparing to face a possible third wave of Covid, Kerala government has launched an expert 'baby care' training programme for health workers. The project aims to provide training to give intensive care to children and newborn babies in view of the apprehensions of a third wave, state Health Minister Veena George said on Friday.

The training would be imparted on-site to paediatricians and nurses in all the medical colleges in the state, the minister said in a Facebook post. The three-day-long first phase of the programme has started at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College SAT hospital.

As a next step, training programmes will be held in other districts under the supervision of experts in the paediatric department of medical colleges.

The training programme would help health workers gain the necessary skills required to work in the fields of emergency, intensive care and neonatal care.

The minister said hospitals are being prepared to deal with Covid and post-Covid complications in children and steps are underway to get child beds, oxygen systems, ventilators and other monitoring equipment which would be required for providing any additional treatment or care to minors.