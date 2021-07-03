12,456 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.19L tests on Saturday

Kerala reported 12,456 new COVID cases and 12,515 recoveries on Saturday.



With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 1,03,567.

So far, 28,43,909 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 11,677 contracted the virus through contact while 58 came from outside the state and 62 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,19,897 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 2,34,38,111 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 10.39 per cent.

In 143 local bodies, the TPR was below 6 per cent, and in 510 local bodies between 6 and 12 per cent.

In 293 local bodies, the TPR was between 12 and 18 per cent. Some restrictions will be enforced here to curb the spread of the virus.

A total of 88 local bodies reported TPR above 24 per cent. The TPR. Strict restrictions will be enforced here, even triple lockdown.

Malappuram, Thrissur and Ernakulam districts reported the most cases - 1640, 1450 and 1296 respectively.

A total of 135 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Saturday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 13,640.

There are currently 3,90,972 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 3,66,535 are under home or institutional quarantine while 24,437 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Malappuram - 1,640 (contact cases - 1,591)

Thrissur - 1,450 (1,443)

Ernakulam - 1,296 (1,259)

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,113 (1,011)

Palakkad - 1,094 (687)

Kollam - 1,092 (1,088)

Kozhikode - 1,091 (1,064)

Alappuzha - 743 (728)

Kasaragod - 682 (673)

Kannur - 675 (603)

Kottayam - 570 (554)

Pathanamthitta - 415 (399)

Wayanad - 328 (316)

Idukki - 267 (261)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thrissur - 1,856

Malappuram - 1,535

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,471

Palakkad - 1,183

Ernakulam - 1,172

Kollam - 1,140

Kozhikode - 814

Alappuzha - 759

Kasaragod - 638

Kannur - 502

Pathanamthitta - 479

Kottayam - 425

Wayanad - 274

Idukki - 267