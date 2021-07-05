8,037 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala after 80K tests; TPR drops slightly to reach 10.03%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 8,037 new COVID-19 cases on Monday after testing 80,134 samples, making the Test Positivity Rate drop to 10.03 per cent. It was 10.25% the day before.

With 11,346 more recovering from the infection, the number active patients in the state came down to 1,00,626, health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

With 102 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, Kerala's death toll rose to 13,818. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Of the new cases, 7,361 had contracted the virus through contact while 15 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 624 is yet to be traced.

There are 37 health workers among the new cases.

The state has reported 29,81,721 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 28,66,806 recovered.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Thrissur - 922 (917 contact cases)

Palakkad - 902 (496)

Malappuram - 894 (862)

Kozhikode - 758 (741)

Thiruvananthapuram - 744 (648)

Kollam - 741 (739)

Ernakulam - 713 (689)

Kannur - 560 (506)

Alappuzha - 545 (527)

Kasaragod - 360 (359)

Kottayam - 355 (346)

Pathanamthitta - 237 (232)

Idukki - 168 (164)

Wayanad - 138 (135)

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,209

Kollam - 1,290

Pathanamthitta - 459

Alappuzha - 607

Kottayam - 300

Idukki - 318

Ernakulam - 1,105

Thrissur - 1,513

Palakkad - 943

Malappuram - 1,188

Kozhikode - 1,041

Wayanad - 314

Kannur - 406

Kasaragod - 653

Testing and quarantine

Till Monday, 2,36,36,292 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 3,94,627 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 3,70,055 are under home or institutional quarantine while 24,572 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 1,869 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

There are 143 local bodies in the state where the TPR is lower than 6%. In 510 regions, TPR is between 6% and 12%, 293 regions under 12-18% TPR category, 88 regions where TPR is above 18%.