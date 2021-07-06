TPR rises to 10.9% in Kerala as 14,373 test COVID-19 positive from 1.3 lakh samples

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Test Positivity Rate rose slightly to reach 10.9 per cent on Tuesday after 14,373 people tested positive for COVID-19 from 1,31,820 samples.

The State confirmed 142 more deaths due to the disease taking the toll to 13,960. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

With 10,751 more recovering from the infection, the number active patients in the state is at 1,04,105, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

Of the new cases, 13,516 had contracted the virus through contact while 58 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 722 is yet to be traced.

There are 77 health workers among the new cases.

The state has reported 29,96,094 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 28,77,557 recovered.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,115

Kollam - 1,508

Pathanamthitta - 511

Alappuzha - 793

Kottayam - 662

Idukki - 275

Ernakulam - 1,468

Thrissur - 1,363

Palakkad - 1,221

Malappuram - 2,110

Kozhikode - 1,425

Wayanad - 362

Kannur - 947

Kasaragod - 613

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,011

Kollam - 831

Pathanamthitta - 455

Alappuzha - 682

Kottayam - 275

Idukki - 257

Ernakulam - 868

Thrissur - 1,452

Palakkad - 1,066

Malappuram - 1,334

Kozhikode - 1,002

Wayanad - 231

Kannur - 616

Kasaragod - 671

Testing and quarantine

Till Tuesday, 2,37,68,112 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 3,84,439 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 3,60,300 are under home or institutional quarantine while 24,139 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 1,908 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.

There are 143 local bodies in the state where the TPR is lower than 6%. In 510 regions, TPR is between 6% and 12%, 293 regions under 12-28% TPR category, 88 regions where TPR is above 18%.