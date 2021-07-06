Kerala to receive widespread showers; yellow alert in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Idukki districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The Met Department has predicted a revival of the Southwest Monsoon after a break and warned Kerala of widespread showers in the upcoming days.

Orange alert has been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod districts on July 10 indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert in the following districts:

July 7: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki

July 8: Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode

July 9: Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

July 10: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

(A red alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall – more than 204 millimetres of rain in 24 hours, orange alert means heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6mm to 204.4mm, and a yellow alert warns of rainfall ranging from 64.5mm to 115 mm.)

People living in areas susceptible to waterlogging, riverbanks, and landslide prone regions have been advised to exercise caution. Authorities have warned public living near the coast of rough sea to excercise caution and evacuate as per directions issued.

As models forecast a revival of the Southwest Monsoon after a break, the intensity of rainfall over the west coast is likely to increase from July 9, the IMD said on Tuesday.

"Due to the strengthening of the Southwest Monsoon over the Arabian Sea, enhanced rainfall activity is very likely along the west coast from July 9. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over Konkan and Goa, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe from July 9 onwards," the IMD said.