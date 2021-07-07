BJP meet calls for model conduct by leaders, total overhaul of party in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Reeling under the humiliating defeat in the recent assembly polls, the leadership meeting of the Kerala unit of the BJP has called for a complete overhaul of the party organisation and style of functioning of the leaders. In response party's state president K Surendran assured there would be total revamp from top to bottom in the state unit of the party.

The meeting held in Kasaragod proposed fundamental changes in the behaviour of leaders, modesty and transparency in financial matters. A section of leaders also raised the demand for leadership change by owning up responsibility for the electoral debacle.

The meeting also observed that leaders had become out of bounds for ordinary workers. They don't pick up even emergency calls let alone return missed calls.

The party had performed better when party workers used to carry out organisational activities spending money from their own pocket. Now when money is flowing around, success is elusive, a section of leaders lamented.

Most office-bearers levelled grave allegations saying the party had lost its financial accountability and transparency. Many candidates complained that there was shortage of funds in their respective constituencies during elections and stated that they had no clue as to where did the rest of the money go.

While giving office bearers position to young leaders, the party had neglected the veterans who had given their life for the party. This resulted in major setback to the party at the booth level.

The BJP had strictly enforced the upper-age limit of 55 years for district presidents and 45 years for block presidents. With this criteria coming into force, many senior leaders suddenly went out of reckoning. Even those closely associated with such leaders became defunct.

BJP state treasurer J Padmakumar elaborated on the neglect faced by him.

Surendran vows serious action

BJP state president Surendran said serious efforts would be made to ensure the support of the public and party discipline would be complied with strictly.

A meeting of the NDA would be convened soon to strengthen the functioning of the front, Surendran added.

He was briefing the media about the decisions taken at the meeting in which the state office-bearers had taken part in person for the first time after the assembly elections.

The officer-bearers meeting was inaugurated by C P Radhakrishnan, Kerala incharge of the party. Surendran presided over the deliberations.

BJP general secretaries M T Ramesh, C Krishnakumar, George Kurien, P Sudheer and vice president A N Radhakrishnan would tour all 140 assembly constituencies. A master plan would be prepared under their leadership.

The meeting observed that the cases registered against the party were part of state government's vendetta politics. "I will not appear before the investigating agency early morning or without informing anyone," Surendran said, referring to the conduct of a former LDF minister when called for interrogation by law enforcers.

BJP national vice president A P Abdullakutty, legislator Kummanam Rajashekharan, ex-MLA O Rajagopal and national executive committee member P K Krishnadas too attended the meeting.