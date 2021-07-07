15,600 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.50L tests on Wednesday

Kerala reported 15,600 new COVID cases and 11,629 recoveries on Wednesday.



With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 1,07,925.

So far, 28,89,186 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 14,761 contracted the virus through contact while 66 came from outside the state and 74 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,50,630 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 2,39,18,742 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 10.36.

Malappuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts reported the most cases - 2052, 1727 and 1724 respectively.

A total of 148 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Wednesday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 14,108.

There are currently 3,82,843 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 3,58,565 are under home or institutional quarantine while 24,278 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Malappuram - 2,052

Ernakulam - 1,727

Thrissur - 1,724

Kozhikode - 1,683

Kollam - 1,501

Palakkad - 1,180

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,150

Kannur - 962

Alappuzha - 863

Kasaragod - 786

Kottayam - 779

Wayanad - 453

Pathanamthitta - 449

Idukki - 291