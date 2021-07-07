Kozhikode: The CCTV visuals of two men riding on a bike with a woman, who was sexually assaulted at Chevayur in Kozhikode, have come to light.

The footage accessed by Manorama News shows the victim, who is also mentally challenged, seated between two persons on a bike.

The persons had reportedly accosted the 21-year-old woman at the Thazham Bus Stop near Mundikkal before abducting her. The woman was taken to another bus stop, 1 km away from Thazham, and brutally assaulted in a parked bus. There are three accused in the case.

The woman was later dropped off at Kunnamangalam and rescued by an auto driver. Based on the woman's complaint, the police inspected CCTV visuals in the region.

According to the police, the woman who left home following a disagreement with her parents was befriended by the men.

The Chevayur police have taken two persons – Gopish and Mohammed Shameer of Kunnamangalam – into custody in connection with the case. The police are on the lookout for the third accused Indesh, who is also an accused in a murder case.

Police have registered a case under Section 376 of the IPC against the accused.