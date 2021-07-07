Labour Department withdraws notice served to Kitex

Ernakulam: The Labour Department on Wednesday withdrew a notice it served to Kitex Garments in connection with the Minimum Wages Act. The decision comes in the wake of a notice issued by the company's counsel stating that the order to implement the act was in contempt of court.

The Labour Department in its notice had stated that Kitex wasn't following the recommendations on minimum wages from 2019. However, the company counsel had responded that the recommendations had been stayed by the High Court in an interim order in March 2021. The Perumbavur Assistant Labour Officer who served the notice on June 30 told Manorama News that he was not aware of a High Court stay on the matter.

Last week, the major industrial group had announced that it was withdrawing from a Rs 3,500-crore investment project alleging harassment by state government officials. The project had been signed during the Ascend Global Investors Meet held in Kochi in January 2020.

Kitex group chairman Sabu Jacob had claimed that it had become difficult for him to run the units in the state after they were raided 10 times in a month by various departments.

Later, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had allayed concerns of industries in the state by claiming that Kerala was one of the most investor-friendly states in the country.