13,772 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.27L tests on Thursday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 13,772 new COVID cases and 11,414 recoveries on Thursday.
With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 1,10,136.
So far, 29,00,600 have been cured of the disease.
Of the new cases, 12,937 contracted the virus through contact while 60 came from outside the state and 57 are healthcare workers.
A total of 1,27,152 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
So far, 2,40,45,894 samples have been sent for testing.
The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 10.83.
Malappuram, Kozhikode and Thrissur districts reported the most cases - 1981, 1708 and 1403 respectively.
A total of 142 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Thursday.
With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 14,250.
There are currently 3,91,444 people under observation across the state.
Of them, 3,66,935 are under home or institutional quarantine while 24,509 are in hospitals.
Here's the break-up of today's cases:
Malappuram - 1,981
Kozhikode - 1,708
Thrissur - 1,403
Ernakulam - 1,323
Kollam - 1,151
Palakkad - 1,130
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,060
Kannur - 897
Alappuzha - 660
Kasaragod - 660
Kottayam - 628
Wayanad - 459
Pathanamthitta - 434
Idukki - 278