Cabinet decides to provide special Onam kit for all

Thiruvananthapuram: The state cabinet on Thursday decided to provide special Onam kits to all ration cardholders in August.

It was also decided to offer Covid insurance cover up to Rs 7.5 lakh for the retail ration dealers and ration salesmen. At least 28,398 persons are expected to benefit from the insurance scheme that will be available at an annual premium of Rs 1,060 per head.

The cabinet also decided to provide Rs 20 lakh in compensation to the family of Harshad, the zookeeper who died after being bitten by a King Cobra at the Thiruvananthapuram zoo last week.

Of the total, Rs 10 lakh will be given in cash. The government has also promised to build a house for Harshad's family.

Harshad's wife will be provided with a job and the educational expenses of his son will also be taken care of until he turns 18, the cabinet decided.

Harshad, 45, who hailed from Amboori panchayath in Kattakkada Taluk, was bitten by the reptile while cleaning its cage.