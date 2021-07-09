COVID-19: 13,563 cases in Kerala on Friday, active cases remain above 1L

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 13,563 COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 30,39,029.

Maharashtra and Kerala recorded more than half of the COVID-19 cases registered in India last week.

As many as 10,545 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 29,11,054.

The active cases touched 1,13,115, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. The caseload remained above 1-lakh for the past nine days.

With Kerala witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern over it, the state government said on Friday the numbers went up due to certain relaxations in the restrictions and were expected to go down.

The health minister said that according to medical experts a plateauing of the number of cases was an expected stage in any pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, 1,30,424 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 10.4 per cent. So far, 2,41,76,318 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

With 130 deaths being reported on Friday, the state's death toll has risen to 14,380.

Of the positive cases, 57 were health workers, while 52 had come from outside the state and ZZZ infected through contact. The source of infection of 684 among them is unknown.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Malappuram 1962 (contact cases – 1933)

Kozhikode 1494 (1464)

Kollam 1380 (1373)

Thrissur 1344 (1335)

Ernakulam 1291 (1261)

Thiruvananthapuram 1184 (1070)

Palakkad 1049 (664)

Kannur 826 (737)

Alappuzha 706 (684)

Kottayam 683 (644)

Kasaragod 576 (567)

Pathanamthitta 420 (407)

Wayanad 335 (325)

Idukki 313 (305)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 854

Kollam 769

Pathanamthitta 277

Alappuzha 511

Kottayam 542

Idukki 206

Ernakulam 1389

Thrissur 1243

Palakkad 1060

Malappuram 1038

Kozhikode 765

Wayanad 128

Kannur 816

Kasaragod 856

A total of 3,87,496 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 3,62,921 are under home or institutional quarantine and 24,575 are in hospitals.

2,200 people were admitted in hospitals on Friday.