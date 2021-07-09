Heavy rainfall likely in Kerala, orange alert in Idukki district

Thiruvananthapuram: The Met department on Friday predicted a revival of the Southwest Monsoon in Kerala after a break.

The state will witness heavy rainfall in the upcoming days, the Indian Meterological Department said.

An orange alert has been issued in Idukki district indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall. A yellow alert has been issued in all other districts, except Palakkad.

People living in areas susceptible to waterlogging, riverbanks, and landslide prone regions have been advised to exercise caution. Authorities have warned public living near the coast of rough sea to exercise caution and evacuate as per directions issued.

Forecast for next 2 days

July 10: Orange alert in Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur districts. Yellow alert in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Wayanad and Kasragod.

July 11: Red alert in Kannur, Kasaragod districts. Orange alert in Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. Yellow alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad districts.

(A red alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall – more than 204 millimetres of rain in 24 hours, orange alert means heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6mm to 204.4mm, and a yellow alert warns of rainfall ranging from 64.5mm to 115 mm.)