Death of newborn | No lover named ‘Ananthu’: Reshma breaks down in jail

Kollam: The police team, probing the death of a newborn at Kalluvathukkal in Kollam, questioned the baby's mother Reshma in jail.

Reshma in her statements said she did not know that two of her relatives Arya and Greeshma had been deceiving her. Reshma was unable to believe that these two women had deceived her by pretending to be 'Ananthu' on social media. Reshma broke down when she was informed of this. The police explained to her about what had happened.

Reshma said that if this was a prank, Greeshma was probably behind it. "Had told about Greeshma's male friend to the relatives. Greeshma harboured vengeance against me for this. Probably because of this, Greeshma, along with Arya, deceived me," she told the police. However, Reshma reiterated that there was a person named Ananthu.

Reshma had gone to Varkala to meet Ananthu. When she returned home that day without meeting him, she got into a spat with her husband Vishnu. All this prompted her to live with her lover. She did not tell her husband and lover that she was pregnant because she wanted to abandon the baby, according to her statements.

As per the statements recorded and evidence received so far, Arya and Greeshma had deceived Reshma by pretending to be Ananthu on Facebook. However, this is not entirely confirmed.

The police have contacted Facebook to get the account details of Reshma. The investigation is in its final stage.

The newborn, who was found abandoned at Kalluvathukkal in January, had died. As the probe was under way into the incident, Greeshma and Arya were found dead in the river.