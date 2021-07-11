COVID-19: 12,220 cases in Kerala on Sunday, death toll at 14,586

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 12,220 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 30,65,336.

With 97 deaths being reported on Sunday, the state's death toll has risen to 14,586.

As many as 12,502 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 29,35,423.

The active cases touched 1,14,844, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. The caseload remained above 1-lakh for the past 11 days.

Rising COVID-19 cases in Kerala, coupled with the recent outbreak of the Zika virus, is causing concern to the health authorities as the state battles to bring down the fresh infections.

In the last 24 hours, 1,16,563 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 10.48 per cent. So far, 2,44,24,563 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

Of the positive cases, 40 were health workers, while 71 had come from outside the state and 11,497 infected through contact. The source of infection of 612 among them is unknown.

Veena George had recently said the virus numbers spiked due to certain unlock measures and that they were expected to go down.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Malappuram – 1,861 (contact cases - 1812)

Kozhikode – 1,428 (1402)

Thrissur - 1,307 (1300)

Ernakulam - 1,128 (1118)

Kollam - 1,012 (1010)

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,009 (933)

Palakkad - 909 (529)

Kannur - 792 (718)

Kasaragod - 640 (635)

Kottayam - 609 (566)

Alappuzha - 587 (568)

Wayanad - 397 (386)

Pathanamthitta - 299 (287)

Idukki - 242 (233)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 896

Kollam 1637

Pathanamthitta 440

Alappuzha 898

Kottayam 390

Idukki 218

Ernakulam 1524

Thrissur 1334

Palakkad 1040

Malappuram 1382

Kozhikode 1250

Wayanad 332

Kannur 606

Kasaragod 555

A total of 3,86,876 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 3,62,022 are under home or institutional quarantine and 24,854 are in hospitals.

2279 people were admitted in hospitals on Sunday.