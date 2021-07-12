Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Child in Kerala dies as beetle gets stuck in trachea

Our Correspondent
Published: July 12, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Child in Kerala dies as beetle gets stuck in trachea
Topic | Kasaragod

Kasaragod: A one and half-year child died after a beetle got stuck in his trachea in Kasaragod district, police said on Sunday.

The cause of death of S Anved, son of A Sathyendran, was revealed following a post mortem conducted on his body on Sunday. The incident was reported from Nullipady Chennikara on Saturday night.

According to police, the toddler was rushed to a hospital in the neighbourhood soon after he fell unconscious while playing inside his house. He died while being taken to the hospital.

RELATED ARTICLES

The doctors could not ascertain the cause of death. A post-mortem of the body was performed at the General hospital here and the surgeons found the beetle trapped in the respiratory tract of the kid.

Tags:
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.