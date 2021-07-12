At least 4.5 lakh children in Kerala were likely infected by coronavirus

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s Health Department has decided to conduct a seroprevalence survey to determine the spread of COVID-19 among children in the state. As part of the initiative, youngsters below the age of 18 years will be included in the sero survey to be carried out across all the 14 districts next month to study the impact of the second wave of the pandemic. Incidentally, children were not covered in the previous sero surveys of either the Central government or the state.

So far, health experts had not observed any serious complications in children infected by COVID-19. However, doctors say youngsters could still be carriers of the disease. In fact, as per official Kerala government data, there were a mere 23 fatalities below the age of 17 among the 14,413 deaths from COVID-19 in the state.

In a seroprevalence survey antibody tests are conducted to estimate the percentage of people in a population who have developed antibodies against cornonavirus, SARS-CoV-2, that causes COVID-19.

Threat from third wave

At the same time, with experts warning that the third wave of the pandemic would hit kids the most, Kerala has decided to find out how many children could have been already affected by the disease. Meanwhile, sero surveys among children have been carried out in some other regions. For instance, in Mumbai, antibodies were discovered in 51 per cent of the surveyed kids and a study by the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in five states had thrown up a figure of 55.7 per cent.

Kerala’s assumptions

Curiously, the Kerala Health Department is yet to release data regarding the number of children affected by COVID-19 which is already in its possession. But, according to figures from the districts, at least 15 per cent of the total patients are below 18 years of age and if this ratio is applied to the state, around 4.5 lakh children have been infected by the virus so far.