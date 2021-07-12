COVID-19 TPR drops to 9.14% in Kerala after 7,798 turn positive from 85K tests

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's daily Test Positivity Rate dropped below 10 percent for the first time in July on Monday as 7,798 more found infected with COVID-19 after testing 85,307 samples.

The TPR came down to 9.14% from Sunday's 10.48%. This is the lowest since April 9.

With 11,447 more recovering from the infection, the number active patients in the state came down to 1,11,093, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

As 00 more deaths were confirmed due to the disease in the state, the toll rose to 14,686. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Of the new cases, 7,202 had contracted the virus through contact while 32 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 530 is yet to be traced.

There are 34 health workers among the new cases.

The state has reported 30,73,134 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 29,46,870 recovered.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Thrissur - 1,092 (1,085 contact cases)

Kozhikode - 780 (743)

Kollam - 774 (768)

Malappuram - 722 (705)

Thiruvananthapuram - 676 (595)

Palakkad - 664 (388)

Alappuzha - 602 (575)

Ernakulam - 582 (564)

Kasaragod - 553 (543)

Kannur - 522 (447)

Kottayam - 363 (337)

Pathanamthitta - 202 (196)

Wayanad - 137 (130)

Idukki - 129 (126)

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 898

Kollam - 1,177

Pathanamthitta - 359

Alappuzha - 669

Kottayam - 506

Idukki - 227

Ernakulam - 1,046

Thrissur - 1,222

Palakkad - 1,023

Malappuram - 1,485

Kozhikode - 1,378

Wayanad - 282

Kannur - 578

Kasaragod - 597

Testing and quarantine

Till Monday, 2,45,09,870 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 3,81,673 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 3,56,888 are under home or institutional quarantine while 24,785 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 1,862 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

There are 86 local bodies in the state where the TPR is lower than 5%. In 382 regions, TPR is between 5% and 10%, 370 regions under 10-15% TPR category, 196 regions where TPR is above 15%.