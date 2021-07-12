Man found shot dead in remote farm in Palakkad

Palakkad: A 26-year old man was found shot dead at a remote farm in Mannarkkad in this north Kerala district, police said here on Monday.

Another man, who is suspected to have fired at him on Sunday night, was found in a critical condition after having consumed poison at a nearby place this morning, they said.

The body of the victim, Fakruddin alias Sajeer, hailing from Thiruvizhamkunnu here, was found in a pool of blood at the shed of a remote plantain farm.

The incident came to light after Mahesh, who had suspected to have killed the man, called a friend last night and said he had killed Fakruddin.

"The person, who received the call, searched the place and came across the body. When he alerted us, we rushed to the spot," a police officer said.

Mahesh, the suspected accused who consumed poison, was said to be a friend of the deceased man and other details were yet to be known, he said.

He was rushed to a private hospital here this morning after he was found to have consumed poison and was A ballistic team already reached the spot and the details of the weapon used for the crime were expected to be ascertained after their examination, the official added.