Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Six-year-old chokes to death after mixture gets stuck in trachea

PTI
Published: July 12, 2021 06:41 PM IST
MBBS student found dead at Kozhikode Medical College campus
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A six-year-old girl choked to death here after mixture, a popular Indian snack, got stuck in her trachea here, family sources said on Monday.

Niveditha, a first standard student of the Government Lower Primary School, Cottonhill, met with the tragic end while she was having her afternoon snack at home on Sunday, they said.

Her father is an autorickshaw driver, named Rajesh, a native of Thrikkannapuram near here.

RELATED ARTICLES

"According to her parents, she developed uneasiness after eating the mixture and was rushed to a nearby private health centre soon before being taken to the government hospital," a senior police officer said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered.

Doctors, during the post-mortem performed on the girl's body on Monday, found that some contents of the snack got stuck in her respiratory tract.

The tragedy came a day after a one-and-a-half-year-old boy had diedafter a beetle got stuck in his trachea in Kasaragod district of the state.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.