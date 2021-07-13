COVID-19 vaccination drive loses steam in India, target of crore jabs a day still elusive

New Delhi: The daily rate of vaccination against COVID-19 has come down yet again in the country. The Union Health Ministry had set a target of vaccinating at least 1 crore people daily by July.

However, over the last one week the daily vaccination stood at 34.32 lakh. But the situation has improved compared to the first week of June.

In the week between June 28 and July 4, 41.92 lakh persons were vaccinated daily. From June 21 to June 27 the figure was about 61.14 lakh each day. However, the rate of vaccination declined subsequently.

According to the latest figures 40,65,862 people were vaccinated on Monday, taking the total to 38.14 crore.

While states like Kerala are carrying out vaccination in an effective manner, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chattisgarh are still lagging behind.

The Health Ministry has stated that the states currently have 1.5 crore doses in their possession and there was no shortage of vaccine.

While four vaccines have received approval for use in the country, only Covishield and Covaxin are available at the moment.

1.89 lakh more Covishield doses for Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has received 1,89,350 lakh more doses of the Covishield vaccine. Of this Kochi received 73,850 doses, Kozhikode 51,000 and Thiruvananthapuram 64,500 dozes. With this the state has received a total of 1,48,03,930 doses of vaccine.

On Monday 2,06,439 people were vaccinated in the state.

Loan for kin of Covid victims

Thiruvanathapuram: The SC/ST Development Corporation has sought applications for the Rs 5 lakh loan announced by the Centre for the kin of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe peope who died of COVID-19 during the second wave of the pandemic this year.

The loans are meant for starting their own ventures. The beneficiaries would get a subsidy of up to Rs 1 lakh. The interest rate is 6 percent. The upper annual income limit of the applicant is set at Rs 3 lakh.

The applications are to be submitted at the district office of the Corporation.