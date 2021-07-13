A doctor, two others test positive for Zika virus in State; 22 cases confirmed until now

Thiruvananthapuram: Three more, including a doctor at a private hospital, tested positive for Zika virus in the State on Tuesday. To date, 22 cases have been confirmed in the State.

A Coimbatore-based lab confirmed that the 38-year-old doctor was infected with the virus, said health minister Veena George.

Two others – a 35-year-old man from Poonthura and a 41-year-old woman of Sashtamangalam –.had tested positive earlier in the day. Their samples were tested at the virology lab in the government medical college here and at the Coimbatore-based laboratory respectively.

The minister urged people to be vigilant as the number of those testing positive for Zika virus has increased in the State.

The testing for Zika virus began at the government medical college here on Monday, she said, adding that 15 samples were tested initially.

One of the persons, whose sample was tested, was found positive for dengue and all the other 13 samples tested negative for other viruses, the minister said.