Heavy rains, strong winds wreak havoc across Kerala; yellow alert in 9 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains lashed across Kerala on Monday night and Tuesday wreaking havoc in many regions.

Several houses were destroyed by the strong winds in Kottuvally, Alangad, and Karumaloor panchayats in the Ernakulam district. Damages were also inflicted on Paravur, Kunnathunad regions.

Electricity was cut off in many areas.

Trees were uprooted by the strong winds in Idukki's Kodikulam area, destroying several houses here.

Uprooted trees have created traffic blocks in several areas. Agricultural crops have also suffered severe damage in many regions.

Yellow alert in 9 districts

The Met department had predicted heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

A yellow alert has been issued by the Indian Metereological Department in 9 districts of Kerala including Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Idukki.

These districts are also likely to experience heavy rainfall on Wednesday. A yellow alert warns of rainfall ranging from 64.5mm to 115 mm.

Besides the low-pressure belt over the Bay of Bengal near the Andhra coast, a low-pressure belt has also formed over the Arabian Sea near southern Gujarat.

Though it is unlikely to have a major impact on Kerala, strong wind with speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting up to 65 kmph is likely along and off the Kerala coast.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea near these areas till July 16.

High swell waves in the range of 2.5 - 3.5 meters have also been forecast along the Kerala coast between Vizhinjam to Kasargod till Wednesday night. Current speeds may vary between 70 to 93 cm/sec.