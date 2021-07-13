Kerala records 14,539 new COVID-19 cases, 124 deaths; TPR rises to 10.46%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 14,539 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday after testing 1,39,049 samples, taking the Test Positivity Rate to 10.46 per cent.

With 10,331 more recovering from the infection, the number active patients in the state reached 1,15,174, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his sunset Covid briefing.

With 124 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, the State's toll rose to 14,810. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Of the new cases, 13,582 had contracted the virus through contact while 67 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 828 is yet to be traced.

There are 62 health workers among the new cases.

The state has reported 30,87,673 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 29,57,201 recovered.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Malappuram - 2,115

Ernakulam - 1,624

Kollam - 1,404

Thrissur - 1,364

Kozhikode - 1,359

Palakkad - 1,191

Thiruvananthapuram - 977

Kannur - 926

Alappuzha - 871

Kottayam - 826

Kasaragod - 657

Pathanamthitta - 550

Wayanad - 436

Idukki - 239

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 754

Kollam - 830

Pathanamthitta - 382​​

Alappuzha - 668

Kottayam - 473

Idukki - 276

Ernakulam - 634

Thrissur - 1,326

Palakkad - 1,056

Malappuram - 1,566

Kozhikode - 1,176

Wayanad - 239

Kannur - 631

Kasaragod - 320

Key points from CM's briefing:

• The average TPR of last three days is 10.5% in the State.

• TPR higher in northern districts

• Local bodies have been split into A, B, C D categories. The restrictions will continue

• Local bodies with TPR under 5%-75, those between 5-10% in 391 local bodies, 10-15% in 364 areas and above 15% in 204 local bodies

• In Kozhikode, shop owners had protested but their demands cannot be met right now due to the present circumstances. District collector and District police chief will hold meetings with shop owners to make them aware of the situation.

• A mega testing drive will be conducted. At least 2.5 lakh tests will be performed on Thursday and Friday. Ward-level rapid response teams will be strengthened.

• After two-three weeks, Onam shopping will begin. However, restrictions must be strictly followed.

• Third wave is knocking on the doors. It is a critical phase.

• Local bodies have been told to take create awareness about Zika virus. There are indications that Dengue cases are also increasing.