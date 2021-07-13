'SilverLine Project an invitation to disaster,' warns CPI outfit

Kannur: The Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP), a pro-Left cultural organization have come out against the ambitious SilverLine semi-high-speed mega rail project announced by the state government led by the CPM. An outfit of the CPI too, a constituent of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, too has expressed reservations about the grand project.

In its opposition to SilverLine, the magazine published by Yuva Kala Sahithi, the cultural wing of the CPI, termed the project as an invitation to disaster. Moreover, the travel fares would be beyond the reach of the common man, it added.

CM's meeting with PM

Incidentally, the opposition by two Left outfits have been made public on the eve of a meeting between the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who belongs to the CPM, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. During the meeting, Pinarayi expects to obtain clearances from the central government on several state projects, including the SilverLine.

‘Publish EIA, DPR’

Meanwhile, the KSSP demanded that the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and detailed project report (DPR) related to the SilverLine should be made available for public discussion. In a statement, KSSP’s state president A P Muraleedharan and general secretary K Radhan also sought the freezing of all works related to the project till a thorough discussion in public domain was completed.

The project envisages the construction of a 529.45-km railway corridor between Kochuveli in Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod to run semi high-speed trains that cover the two extremities of the state in just four hours. The line will cover 11 out of the 14 districts and will have 11 stations. The project cost is estimated at Rs 63,940 crore.

(Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad or the Kerala Science and Literary Movement aims at popularising science and technology among the masses.)