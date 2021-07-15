COVID-19: 13,773 cases in Kerala on Thursday, death toll crosses 15K

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 13,773 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 31,17,083.
With 87 deaths being reported on Thursday, the state's death toll has risen to 15,025.
As many as 12,370 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 29,82,545.
The active cases touched 1,19,022, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. The caseload remained above 1-lakh for the past 15 days.
In the last 24 hours, 1,25,742 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 10.95 per cent. So far, 2,49,30,543 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.
Of the positive cases, 57 were health workers, while 56 had come from outside the state and 13,043 infected through contact. The source of infection of 617 among them is unknown.
District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:
Malappuram- 1917
Kozhikode- 1692
Ernakulam- 1563
Thrissur -1405
Kollam-1106
Palakkad-1105
Kannur-936
Thiruvananthapuram- 936
Alappuzha-791
Kasaragod-674
Kottayam-555
Pathanamthitta-530
Wayanad-325
Idukki-265
District-wise breakup of recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram- 1158
Kollam- 1034
Pathanamthitta -297
Alappuzha-611
Kottayam- 644
Idukki- 226
Ernakulam- 1274
Thrissur- 1567
Palakkad -732
Malappuram- 1574
Kozhikode-1339
Wayanad 344
Kannur-727
Kasaragod-843
A total of 3,95,560 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 3,70,675 are under home or institutional quarantine and 24,885 are in hospitals.
2415 people were admitted in hospitals on Thursday.