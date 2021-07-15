COVID-19: 13,773 cases in Kerala on Thursday, death toll crosses 15K

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 13,773 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 31,17,083.

With 87 deaths being reported on Thursday, the state's death toll has risen to 15,025.

As many as 12,370 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 29,82,545.

The active cases touched 1,19,022, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. The caseload remained above 1-lakh for the past 15 days.

In the last 24 hours, 1,25,742 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 10.95 per cent. So far, 2,49,30,543 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

Of the positive cases, 57 were health workers, while 56 had come from outside the state and 13,043 infected through contact. The source of infection of 617 among them is unknown.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Malappuram- 1917

Kozhikode- 1692

Ernakulam- 1563

Thrissur -1405

Kollam-1106

Palakkad-1105

Kannur-936

Thiruvananthapuram- 936

Alappuzha-791

Kasaragod-674

Kottayam-555

Pathanamthitta-530

Wayanad-325

Idukki-265

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 1158

Kollam- 1034

Pathanamthitta -297

Alappuzha-611

Kottayam- 644

Idukki- 226

Ernakulam- 1274

Thrissur- 1567

Palakkad -732

Malappuram- 1574

Kozhikode-1339

Wayanad 344

Kannur-727

Kasaragod-843

A total of 3,95,560 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 3,70,675 are under home or institutional quarantine and 24,885 are in hospitals.

2415 people were admitted in hospitals on Thursday.