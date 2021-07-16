COVID-19: 13,750 cases in Kerala on Friday, active cases remain above 1L

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 13,750 COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 31,30,833.

In the last 24 hours, 1,30,390 samples were tested and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 10.55 per cent. The TPR which went below 10 per cent on Monday, remained between 10 and 11 per cent in the past three days. So far, 2,50,60,933 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

As many as 10,697 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 29,93,242.

The active cases touched 1,21,944, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. The caseload remained above 1-lakh for the past 16 days.

With 130 deaths being reported on Friday, the state's death toll has risen to 15,155.

Of the positive cases, 78 were health workers, while 63 had come from outside the state and 12,884 infected through contact. The source of infection of 725 among them is unknown.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode 1782 (1756),

Malappuram 1763 (1718),

Thrissur 1558 (1543),

Ernakulam 1352 (1310),

Kollam 1296 (1292),

Thiruvananthapuram 1020 (915),

Palakkad 966 (541),

Kottayam 800 (764),

Alappuzha 750 (724),

Kasaragod 726 (706),

Kannur 719 (623),

Pathanamthitta 372 (362),

Wayanad 345 (338),

Idukki 301 (292)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 1012,

Kollam 993,

Pathanamthitta 303,

Alappuzha 632,

Kottayam 739,

Idukki 238,

Ernakulam 708,

Thrissur 1551,

Palakkad 858,

Malappuram 1054,

Kozhikode 761,

Wayanad 164,

Kannur 1072,

Kasaragod 612

A total of 3,97,164 people are under observation in various districts. Of these,3,72,317 are under home or institutional quarantine and 24,847 are in hospitals.

2,254 people were admitted in hospitals on Friday.