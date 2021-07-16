10,000 died of COVID-19 in Kerala in last 87 days, mortality rate soars in second wave

Thiruvananthapuram: The COVID-19 pandemic claimed around 10,000 lives in Kerala in just 87 days. This spike in mortality rate soared coincided with the second wave of the pandemic. Currently, the mortality rate in the state is at 0.48 per cent.

The Covid death toll in the state was 4,407 on March 15, when the second wave started. The toll crossed 5,000 on April 21. It became 10,000 in the next 47 days on June 7. Then the toll touched 15,000 in just 38 days. The daily death toll was over 200 last month.

The Thiruvananthapuram district has reported the most number of Covid deaths, more than 3,000. Thrissur is in the second spot with the toll over 1600. The toll is below 1,000 in all other districts. The least number of deaths were reported in Idukki.

Over 70 per cent of those who succumbed to Covid is above the age of 60, while over 20 per cent in the age group of 41–59.

The mortality rate is the lowest among children. Among those aged till 17, so far only 23 have died.

The first Covid death in the state was reported in Ernakulam on March 28, 2020.