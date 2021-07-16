Onus of ensuring gadgets for every student on school-level committees: Education Department

Thiruvananthapuram: The State Education Department has clarified that the responsibility of buying gadgets for students in need was on school-level committees.

It was initially construed that the onus of buying smartphones, tablets and other gadgets required for online schooling was on the respective school teachers. This had triggered protests from certain teachers' organisations that had claimed the government was trying to sidestep from a commitment made in the assembly.

The education department has now argued that its order dated July 9 had specified that school committees and not teachers per se should ensure the smooth functioning of online classes in the State by arranging gadgets for every student.

Meanwhile, certain teachers organisations have questioned the feasibility of implementing the programme throughout the State.