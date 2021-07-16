Heavy rainfall likely in Kerala, yellow alert in 7 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: After a brief lull, Kerala is likely to witness heavy rainfall for the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A yellow alert has been issued in seven districts - Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad and Thrissur districts.

The yellow alert also extends to Saturday in four northern districts - Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad and Kozhikode.



People living in areas susceptible to waterlogging, riverbanks, and landslide-prone regions have been advised to exercise caution. The authorities have also warned the public living near the coast to exercise caution and evacuate as per directions issued.



Fishermen have also been asked to venture out into the sea on Friday as strong winds up to 60 kmph are likely along the Kerala coast.



According to IMD, the recent rains come on the backs of the newly-formed low depression in the Arabian Sea.



A red alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall – more than 204 millimetres of rain in 24 hours, an orange alert means heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6mm to 204.4m), and a yellow alert warns of rainfall ranging from 64.5mm to 115 mm.

