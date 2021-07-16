Probe into 8-year-old girl's death in Gundumala Estate resumes again

Munnar: The police have resumed the investigation into the case pertaining to the death of an eight-year-old girl at Gundumala, near Munnar, in the Idukki district two years ago.

The child was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the Gundumala estate, upper-division, on September 9, 2019.

Though the Special Investigation Team actively carried out the probe initially, the pace slackened later. A few months after the girl's death, the infamous Walayar incident happened. (Two teenage sisters were found dead, suspected to be victims of sexual abuse and were hanged in their house at Walayar).

With that, the Gundumala case became a talking point and the probe was intensified but it gradually slackened. After a six-year-old girl was raped and murdered at Vandiperiyar recently, the Gundumala case was once again the subject of discussions.

Munnar Deputy Superintendent of Police K R Manoj, who heads the Special Investigation Team, said the probe into the case never stalled and is progressing.

The investigation team initially looked for circumstantial evidence. As not much progress was made in that, attempts were initiated to find scientific evidence. As part of this, four people, including the girl's mother, were subjected to lie-detector (polygraph) tests recently. Of this, the test results of three people have been received. Once the test results of the fourth person are also available, there would be more clarity into the investigation, according to the police.