Bars and liquor outlets allowed to operate in Kerala on Sunday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 17, 2021 03:48 PM IST
Bars and liquor outlets will be allowed to function in Kerala on Sunday
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to permit the functioning of bars and liquor outlets in the state on Sunday, in places where COVID-19 relaxations are applicable.

The decision comes a day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave the nod for more shops to operate on three days starting Sunday in the wake of Bakrid that falls on July 21.

The State had arrived at the decision to ease the restrictions following a discussion with representatives of the trading community that had demanded more relaxations.

As per Friday's order, textile shops and other shops selling footwear, electronic goods, and fancy items, besides jewellery shops will be allowed to function. Now, bars and liquor outlets have been added to the mix.

The relaxations will only be applicable in local bodies that fall under the A, B and C categories where the test positivity rate is below 15 percent.

