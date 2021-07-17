Bineesh Kodiyeri's lawyer apologises in high court for false claim on debit card

Binesh Kodiyeri's lawyer Guru Krishnakumar apologised in Karnataka High Court for stating during arguments that narcotics case accused Anoop's Mohammad's debit card recovered from his client's residence was expired.

Krishnakumar tendered an apology soon after Enforcement Directorate made it clear in the court that the argument was baseless. Subsequently the advocate explained that he made the statement about expiry of the debit card because of the wrong information provided to him by his client. The card was actually deactivated, he added.

However , he could not give any reply when the judge Justice Mohammad Nawaz sought to know the date on which the cards was deactivated. The advocate said he does not want to go wrong again by giving a random date and told the that judge he would revert with a correct reply after cross checking the details with his client.

Bineesh had alleged that the seizure of Anoop's card during the raid at his Thiruvananthapuram residence was a drama staged by the ED. He further accused the ED of making him sign on the back of the debit card under duress.

Meanwhile the arguments in the bail plea filed by Bineesh in conection with the money laundering case will continue on July 19. Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi appeared for the ED in the case.