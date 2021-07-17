16,148 new COVID cases, TPR at 10.76; 60-70% to get vaccinated in under 2 years, says Kerala CM

Kerala reported 16,148 new COVID cases and 13,197 recoveries on Saturday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 1,24,779. So far, 30,06,439 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 15,269 contracted the virus through contact while 62 came from outside the state and 75 are healthcare workers.

Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ernakulam districts reported the most cases - 2105, 2033 and 1908 respectively.

COVID deaths, quarantine and testing



A total of 114 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Saturday.



With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 15,269.

There are currently 3,99,634 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 3,74,822 are under home or institutional quarantine while 24,812 are in hospitals.

A total of 1,50,108 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, 2,52,11,041 samples have been sent for testing.

On high TPR



Though the number of cases is reducing, there has been no considerable change in the test positivity rate (TPR). It is hovering just above 10 per cent these past days.



On Saturday, the test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 10.76.

This is likely because of the new targetted testing method that the State has adopted, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his press briefing from Thiruvananthapuram.

However, he allayed concerns by pointing out that even during the peak of the second wave, no more than 70 per cent of hospital capacity was used in Kerala.

Kerala's COVID fight, vaccines



Kerala is at the forefront when it comes to administering vaccines to its people.



Free treatment is also being offered from 252 private hospitals under the Karunya Scheme.

Treatment costs have also been regulated at other private hospitals, CM added.

Efforts are on to fight the second wave, CM assured while urging the active support of the people in the fight against COVID.

If we continue at the current pace, in 23 months, 60-70 per cent of citizens can be vaccinated in the state, the CM said.

On lockdown



The state is relaxing lockdown norms in a timebound manner, but restrictions cannot be lifted fully, CM said.



A review meeting held today has decided to bring in further relaxations in the state.

Relaxations



Electronic goods and household items can be sold from 7 am to 8 pm.



Up to 40 persons will be allowed inside places of worship. However, those reaching places of worship should have taken at least one dose of vaccination.

In areas under categories A and B, barbershops and beauty parlours (for hairstyling) will be allowed to operate using staff who have received at least one dose of vaccination.

Film shooting will also be permitted in areas under categories A and B.

On Monday, shops will be allowed to open even in places under category D in view of Bakrid.

The next review meeting will consider the case of college hostels.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:



Kozhikode - 2,105 (contact cases - 2,087)

Malappuram - 2,033 (1,983)

Ernakulam - 1,908 (1,877)

Thrissur - 1,758 (1,742)

Kollam - 1,304 (1,299)

Palakkad - 1,140 (714)

Kannur - 1,084 (980)

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,025 (945)

Kottayam - 890 (842)

Alappuzha - 866 (817)

Kasaragod - 731 (713)

Pathanamthitta - 500 (491)

Wayanad - 494 (477)

Idukki - 310 (302)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Malappuram - 2,502

Thrissur - 1,432

Kozhikode - 1,406

Ernakulam - 1,112

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,112

Palakkad - 968

Kollam - 895

Kannur - 871

Alappuzha - 639

Kasaragod - 617

Kottayam - 525

Pathanamthitta - 509

Wayanad - 420

Idukki - 189